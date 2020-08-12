Roberson Museum taking struggles ‘day by day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) – The Roberson Museum and Science Center is calling to attention the struggles of museums locally, nationally and globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Michael Grasso said when the Roberson closed for three months earlier this year, it created a serious financial hit.

Grasso also said the pandemic caused a 100 percent reduction in school trips, and other community events the museum hosts.

However, he thanked the community and others for donations to help keep the museum afloat, and mentioned those funds were part of emergency money the Roberson used to offset costs.

Additionally, programs like the Paycheck Protection Program made it easier to retain staff. It’s programs like these that Grasso wants to see benefit museums now and later.

“Those kinds of programs from the federal and state government are just so important to our survival, not to just bridge the gap that we are currently experiencing, but an ongoing plan for some kind of sustainability so we can get back to normal,” he said.

The Roberson has been talking to other organizations like them to find out ways to move forward.

Grasso said the museum is taking it one day at a time.