Rumble Ponies and Bill Clark team up to break world record for good cause

(WBNG) -- Bill Clark, a local teacher, strength coach and world record holder, will attempt to break his current record of ripping 23 license plates in 60 seconds on August 27th.

Clark and the Rumble Ponies are teaming up to raise funds for the Make A Wish Foundation and have invited front line workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to come watch. Clark says he's attempting to do this as a way to give back and thank those who have worked so hard on the front lines and for their strength and sacrifice.

The Ponies and Clark have also designed special shirts that will be sold to raise money for local charity.

For more, visit their website or contact them via email at info@bingrp.com or phone at 607-722-3866.