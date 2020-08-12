Shooting at Louisiana hospital prompts manhunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man has been shot and wounded at a Louisiana hospital in what police called an active shooter situation. Shreveport police said SWAT and hostage negotiation teams made their way to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say one man was shot in the leg. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say they are searching for 41-year-old Taniel Cole, who is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear whether Cole is still at the hospital.