State Department rejects further probe of diplomat’s remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by the State Department’s internal watchdog confirms news reports that U.S. ambassador and Jets owner Woody Johnson has been accused of making “insensitive” and “inappropriate” remarks to embassy staff. The State Department Office of the Inspector General in a report Wednesday called for further internal investigation of the allegations. Johnson, the U.S. ambassador to Britain, has called the allegations false. The report says State Department officials contend that no further investigation is necessary because Johnson understands the responsibilities of his diplomatic job. Johnson is a friend and campaign contributor to President Donald Trump. He has served as ambassador since 2017.