Survivor said she smelled gas before Baltimore explosion

BALTIMORE (AP) — The number of people in critical condition following a deadly explosion that leveled three Baltimore row homes has dropped from five to one. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said in a Wednesday news release that a 34-year-old man remains in critical condition. A 27-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man are in stable condition. Four other people, ranging in age from 27 to 93, have been discharged from the hospital. The names of the injured were not released. Officials also identified a woman who died in Monday’s explosion. She was 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott. The other person who died has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph Graham. He was pulled from the rubble early Tuesday.