Tenney, Brindisi square off over Spectrum solution

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, former congresswoman Claudia Tenney reignited a debate over the future of broadband internet in Upstate NY.

Tenney is running for her former NY-22 congressional seat against Rep. Anthony Brindisi, who she said has failed to live up to his campaign promises to hold Spectrum accountable. She said the internet provider has raised rates six times since Brindisi took office.

Additionally, Tenney claimed Brindisi voted to allow Spectrum to form a 'monopoly' when he was a state assemblyman, a part of the state budget she said she voted against.

Tenney said if elected, she would push the federal government to intervene on behalf on constituents.

"I would break up the monopoly, go to the FCC, ask the FCC to re-look into this monopoly, give us a choice, and allow a lot of the other players in the market who would like to provide the service at a lower cost price," Tenney told 12 News Wednesday.

Currently, Frontier also provides broadband service to parts of the NY-22 congressional district.

In response, Congressman Brindisi's re-election campaign sent a statement to 12 News, which you can read in its entirety below:

"Claudia come lately is at it again. After giving Spectrum a $9 billion tax cut, cashing their campaign checks, and staying silent during her tenure in Congress she is trying to join Anthony's fight against Spectrum. NY-22 voters remember her record of cutting Spectrum's taxes while they raised rates and they won't be fooled--no matter how much dark money her Washington allies spend."