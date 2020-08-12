AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. High 82 (78-84) Wind NW 3-8 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 56 (54-60) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (76-82) Wind NE 3-8 mph

The cold front is through, and the heat has broken. High pressure from the Great Lakes into Canada will give us some very nice weather for the next few days. Partly cloudy and seasonable. Not too hot, not too muggy. The front will stall to our south, so we could see more clouds into NEPA.

There will be a slight chance of showers Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

A front will put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

