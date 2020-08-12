Tioga County man hopes to make sure all kids can have a bicycle of their own

TOWN OF NICHOLS (WBNG) -- A Tioga County man with a love for bicycles is going above and beyond to make sure everyone is a able to share that love. He restores old bikes and then gives them away to kids in need.

Norm Westervelt says his passion for fixing up old bikes goes back to when he was a young kid.

"Growing up during the depression-- it was a real pleasure to own a bicycle," he said. "a schoolmate of mine was going to get a new Sears & Roebuck Elgin Bike and he agreed to sell me a bike for seven dollars. So I started dissembling and learning about bicycles with that first bike."

Now he has set out to make sure every child today is able to have that pleasure of owning their very own bike. He collects old discarded bikes and gives them new life, distributing them to kids through Tioga County Rural Ministry.

"We have grown to the point where we have gotten rid of as many as thirty at the bike giveaways," he says.

It all started five years ago when he found a few unused bikes in front of a home in Athens Pennsylvania.

"I asked the lady what they were and she said the kids were getting new bicycles for Christmas," he said. "I asked if I could have them she said yes so I checked them over and called Sister Mary and asked if they'd be interested in a bike giveaway."

'Sister Mary' is Sister Mary O'Brien, she runs Tioga County Rural Ministry where the bike giveaways take place

"In the past three years Norm has refurbished, and we have distributed 164 bikes. Is that not amazing?" she says "I'll call him up and say 'I'm looking for two 20 inch bikes, one for a boy and one for a girl' and he'll say 'Okay I'll be down tomorrow.'"

He does all of the work right in his own garage, replacing worn out tires and handle grips so the bikes work like new.

"When I get them I tear them pretty much apart to make sure the bearings haven't rusted out," he said. "The biggest thing I have to get for bikes is seats, pedals and handle grips."

While he rarely gets to see the bikes presented, there are a few things he hopes the kids will get from the bicycles:

"The independence, learning the rules of the road, and the love of riding a bike!"

If you have an unused bicycle you'd like to donate, you can contact Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021.