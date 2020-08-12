FM says Germany ready to help Lebanon but reforms necessary

BEIRUT (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says his country stands ready to help Lebanon with reconstruction and further investment after last week’s massive explosion. But he says any support will be linked to economic reforms and an end to pervasive corruption in Lebanon. Heiko Maas spoke after a tour of Beirut’s devastated port, where thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded Aug. 4, obliterating the facility, killing at least 171 people and wounding thousands. The chemicals had been improperly stored in the city’s port for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top political and security officials.