Turkish ship starts energy search amid standoff with Greece

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s energy minister says its seismic research vessel has begun surveying for energy resources in contested areas of the eastern Mediterranean. Wednesday’s announcement comes amid an escalation of tensions between rivals Greece and Turkey over oil and gas exploration rights. The energy minister said the ship, Orus Reis, had lowered seismic cables into the Mediterranean. Athens, says the ship is located on its continental shelf. Greece and Turkey both have warships shadowing the Turkish research vessel. Greece’s foreign minister is scheduled to meet with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo in Vienna on Friday.