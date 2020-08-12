UK scientists openly question government’s pandemic response

LONDON (AP) — The British government insists that science is guiding its decisions as the country navigates its way through the coronavirus pandemic. But a self-appointed group of independent experts led by a former government chief adviser says it sees little evidence-based about Britain’s response. Unlike other countries, the scientific opposition to Britain’s approach is remarkably organized. The independent group sits almost in parallel to the government’s own scientists, assesses the same outbreak indicators and has put out detailed reports on issues such contact tracing, reopening schools and pubs, and relaxing social distancing. And at nearly every turn, its members have essentially pointed out glaring mistakes and inconsistencies in the government’s approach.