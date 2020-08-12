United plans more Florida flights, but virus gets final say

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines will add winter flights to Florida from the Northeast and Midwest, hoping to capture leisure travelers. But a United executive says the airline can scrap flights quickly depending on the rate of coronavirus cases in Florida. United said Wednesday that it will add up to 28 daily flights from New York, Boston and other cities to four destinations in Florida starting in November. COVID-19 is making it hard for the airlines to plan, however. Just over a month ago, United announced big plans to add thousands of flights in August, only to scale them back a week later after virus cases spiked.