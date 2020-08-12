Women say they will fight sexism, ‘ugly’ attacks on Harris

CHICAGO (AP) — Before Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris his running mate, women’s groups were readying a campaign of their own: shutting down sexist coverage and disinformation about a vice presidential nominee they say is headed for months of false smears and “brutal” attacks from internet haters. The groups put the media on notice in recent days that they will call out bias and established a “war room” to refute sexist or false attacks as they happen. They didn’t have to wait long. False information about Harris was circulating on social media within minutes of Biden’s Tuesday announcement.