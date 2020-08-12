Wright expected to start for Atlanta at New York

Atlanta Braves (11-8, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (11-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Yankees went 57-24 on their home field in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 306 home runs as a team.

The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. New York leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.