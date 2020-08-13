$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast. $176 million will go toward using sediment dredged from the Mississippi River to build 1,200 acres of marsh in Jefferson Parish. More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million to improving the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales. A news release from the governor’s office says the marsh project is again using such money to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, one of the worst-hit areas during the Deepwater Horizon spill.