Africa begins continent-wide study of COVID-19 antibodies

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an Africa-wide study of antibodies to the coronavirus has begun, while evidence from a smaller study indicates that many more people have been infected than official numbers show. Experts are eager to know the real number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, as confirmed cases and deaths have been relatively low on the continent of 1.3 billion people. Poor data collection, however, has complicated efforts. Africa’s young population, with a median age of 19, has been called a possible factor.