Another gorgeous day!

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 84 (80-86) Wind NE 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 62 (58-64) Wind L&V

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 (80-86) Wind NE 3-8 mph

High pressure from the Great Lakes into Canada will give us some very nice weather for the next few days. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and seasonable. Not too hot, not too muggy. The front will stall to our south, so we could see more clouds into NEPA.

There is a front stalled to our south, so we will be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll be dry for the next few days. We will put some showers in the forecast Sunday.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

