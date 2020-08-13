Attacks, pandemic a ‘gut punch’ for famed Chicago district

CHICAGO (AP) — Store owners in and around Chicago’s Michigan Avenue are asking themselves if the economics and reputation of one America’s most prestigious shopping districts can rebound from the damage caused by looting this week. Similar attacks in June by some who took advantage of protests against excessive police force in the wake of George Floyd’s killing caused similar damage. The damage this week that is sure to run into millions of dollars comes as a double blow. Businesses had been slowly reopening after pandemic-related shutdowns. The president of one the city’s largest business associations, Michael Edwards, called the latest looting “a psychological gut punch” to the business community.