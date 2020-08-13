Belarus: Hundreds form ‘lines of solidarity’ with protesters

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Hundreds of people are back on the streets of Belarus’ capital to show solidarity with protests against an election they say was rigged to extend the rule of the country’s authoritarian leader. In several areas of Minsk, large groups of women formed long “lines of solidarity.” Thousands of people have rallied all across Belarus since Sunday, demanding a recount of the ballot that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the votes. Police deployed to break up the postelection protests used batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets.