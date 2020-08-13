Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election

Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential electionNew
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting. Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free. Further details will be announced later. The team said all public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.