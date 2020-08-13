 Skip to Content

Ex-Boston police union boss charged with sex assault of girl

11:30 am

BOSTON (AP) — The former head of Boston’s largest police union has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl. Patrick Rose was ordered held Thursday on $100,000 bail after being arraigned on charges including aggravated rape of a child. Authorities said in a police report that the retired officer and one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association sexually assaulted the girl on “multiple occasions” from when she was about 7 to about 12 years old. Rose did not respond to a phone call from The Boston Globe Wednesday night and the newspaper reports that his lawyer declined to give his name to reporters after Thursday’s hearing. 

