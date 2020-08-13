Flag-draped coffins of troops from sunken tank sent to Dover

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The flag-draped coffins carrying the remains of seven Marines and a sailor who died after a seafaring tank sank off the coast of Southern California last month have arrived to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for burial preparations. The Marine Corps said Tuesday that six pallbearers of Marines and sailors escorted each casket aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. The body of another Marine was transferred Aug. 5. Nine troops were killed, including one Marine who died at the scene. The caskets will be handed over to their families for final arrangements. The military is investigating what caused the amphibious assault vehicle to sink off San Clemente Island on July 30. Seven Marines were rescued.