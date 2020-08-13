For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new coronavirus aid package have all but ended. The White House and Congress are far apart on the size, scope and approach on relief for households, schools and a national strategy to contain the virus. President Donald Trump’s top negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, tried to revive stalled talks Wednesday. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed what they called an “overture,” saying the Trump administration is still refusing to meet them halfway. Trump said Democrats are “holding the American people hostage.”