Greece thanks France for pledge to boost forces in east Med

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has warmly thanked France for its pledge to boost its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, where Greek and Turkish warships are closely shadowing each other over a Turkish energy exploration bid in waters Athens claims as its own. Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron is “a true friend of Greece and also a fervent protector of European values and international law.” The tension follows Turkey’s move Monday to send a seismic research vessel, escorted by warships, into waters between the Greek island of Crete and Cyprus to prospect for potential offshore gas and oil reserves.