Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Carter Hart made 27 saves, Joel Farabee scored 16 seconds after Montreal tied it, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Canadiens 2-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers. Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots. Montreal, the final club in the NHL’s 24-team restart, stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins — who had the NHL’s seventh-best record when the schedule was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic — 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to book a place in the 16-slot playoff bracket. Philadelphia sat fourth of four teams vying for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, then beat Boston, Washington and Tampa Bay in the round-robin tournament to grab top spot.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Stanley Johnson scored the tiebreaking basket in the lane with 4.9 seconds remaining, giving the Toronto Raptors a 125-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that made a winner of Adrian Griffin. Raptors coach Nick Nurse let his assistant coach run the team and they responded with a late run from the bottom of their bench, long after Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had ended his night, to improve to 6-1 in the restart. Embiid played just the first half after missing a game with a left ankle injury. He also took a hit on the hand in this one and finished with five points in 14 minutes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. Ruiz also made a diving grab at third base in the eighth and his shovel toss to second ended the inning and preserved Baltimore’s lead. Cole Sulser worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save. Phillies starter Zach Eflin struck out a career-high 10 and walked only one in six innings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team after missing less than two weeks because of the coronavirus. Pederson said he stayed engaged with the team virtually and watched practices on video. He was able to still run the team while quarantining at home. The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens cost assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs. The club opted not to renew the contracts for all three coaches after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four games. Head coach Mike Sullivan’s job is safe, but he will have to move forward with a new staff after Pittsburgh lost in its opening-round postseason series for the second time in as many years.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The struggling Pittsburgh Pirates will receive a much-needed boost when closer Keone Kela returns after testing positive for COVID-19. Kela is expected to be promoted to the active roster before the start of a four-game series with Cincinnati. Kela says he was always confident he would play in 2020 despite the positive tests. He kept in shape by traveling around different parts of the city with a bag of balls and a net. He says the trips helped him get to know Pittsburgh. Kela joins a team that currently has the worst record in the majors at 3-13.