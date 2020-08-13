How long can we stretch the dry weather out?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Wind: Light Low: 53-60

Friday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Wind: NE 3-8 High: 79-85

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10 Low: 59-64

Forecast Discussion:

We are going to be experiencing long dry stretches of weather over the next several days. There is a tiny bit of uncertainty in the rain chances Friday and Saturday due to the positioning of a low pressure system expected to move into the mid-Atlantic. If it stays far south, no rain comes in. A small shift north would increase the chances. For now it continues to look like rain chances are slight, at 20% or less. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s.

The weekend starts dry with sun and clouds Saturday. As mentioned above, however, if the low moves closer it could keep a few showers in the forecast Saturday. The chance of rain is 20% or less. Highs stay in the upper 70s. If we see any showers Sunday, the timing looks to be later in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 30%. A storm or two is possible. Highs stay in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday look a bit unsettled with some uncertainty in the arrival time of a front. We’ll keep the chance of rain at 40% Monday and 20% Tuesday. Sun and clouds are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.