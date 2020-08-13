Local field hockey standouts left with no fall season after Big Ten postponement

(WBNG) -- Whitney Point's Leanne Bough and Maine-Endwell's Sam Palmer had just arrived at Ohio State University when the Big Ten postponed the fall sports season.

"It was heartbreaking," said Bough.

"Not necessarily suprising but more like, 'whoa,'" said Palmer.

Bough and Palmer moved in earlier this week to prepare for the field hockey preseason. Bough said the team was remaining separate until the COVID-19 testing process was complete.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten postponed all fall sports. Bough says OSU's Athletic Director Gene Smith immediately called an athletics Zoom meeting so players wouldn't find out on social media.

"We came to the conclusion that probably eventually it was going to happen just for our safety and stuff like that and that's what our AD and principal decided," said Bough.

The two-time All-American and New York State Player of the Year will be joined by Palmer this season, a 2020 Maine-Endwell graduate who also brings an impressive resume to OSU.

"It definitely puts a damper on the excitement of like, oh freshman year, college," said Palmer.

With her freshman year looking much different than she expected, Palmer has her close friend Bough to help her get through it.

"She's definitely like talked me through everything that goes on with Ohio State field hockey," said Palmer.

"I reached out to Sam and a couple of the other freshmen and made them text me if they had any questions or needed anything," said Bough. "I think that really helped ease a lot."

For now the Southern Tier natives are training and hoping for a spring season.

"We"ll start out eight hours and slowly start to get into more hours, and practice probably five days a week," said Bough.

While there won't be games played this fall, the girls are looking on the bright side and are happy to be at OSU, training together.

"We are already out here and still able to be together," said Bough.

"Being a unit, a team keeps everyone positive because we're all motivated toward the same goal," said Palmer.

The Big Ten's statement said it will continue to evaluate the winter and spring seasons. Bough and Palmer are hopeful to play a normal season next spring, with Big Ten and NCAA championships on the schedule.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.