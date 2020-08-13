Mayors urge congress to provide aid, help families

(WBNG) -- The New York State Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) is calling for state and local aid to be a central part of the next coronavirus relief package. The conference is urging congress to come back together in order to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David (R) took part in the discussions, which gave mayors the chance to talk about the impact the virus has left on their areas.

David emphasized the pandemic's issues could see serious financial hardships continue for cities across the country.

"You do not what to see what devastating impact will be had when cities large and small across the nation drain their reserves, have massive layoffs or have to raise taxes," he said. "That is not good for the short term or long term economic recovery."

David added the city of Binghamton has pledged not to raise taxes.

He was joined by NYCOM Executive Director Peter A. Baynes and Mayor Robert T. Kennedy from the village of Freeport. Kennedy also serves as the NYCOM President.

Additionally, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walshand and Mayor RuthAnn Loveless from the village of Hamilton were also on the call.

The mayors and NYCOM as a whole want to see direct aid to municipalities, and for any potential aid to also be used for revenue loss, and not just COVID-19-related expenses.