Medical review upheld for Saudi prisoner at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has turned back an effort to delay an independent medical review for a Saudi citizen held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who was so badly mistreated in American custody that he cannot be put on trial. U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle late Wednesday rejected the U.S. government’s bid to put a hold on a March order that called for an independent panel of doctors to examine prisoner Mohammed al-Qahtani at the U.S. base in Cuba. The government has not said whether it intends to appeal her ruling.