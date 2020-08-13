More than $15 million announced in emergency funding for state, county agencies

More than $15 million announced in emergency funding for state, county agenciesNew
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $15 million dollars in federal funding is available to New York State and county emergency management agencies.
The funding can be used for any emergency or disaster that occurs. This funding is in addition to the $4.3 million awarded to the state for similar efforts focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breakdown of what Southern Tier counties received:
- Broome County: $78,000
- Delaware County: $22,000
- Otsego County: $27,000
- Chenango County: $23,000
- Tioga County: $23,000
- Cortland County: $23,000