New York takes on Washington with 1-0 series lead

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: New York leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 4-2.

The Capitals are 11-12-2 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 236 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 48.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 75 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 60 assists. Ovechkin has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Ryan Pulock has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Capitals: Averaging 1.8 goals, 3.0 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: out (personal).

Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.