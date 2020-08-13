Past 2 champions Capitals, Blues struggle to start playoffs

The past two Stanley Cup champions are taking a while to get their games ramped up in the playoffs. The Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues that steamrolled their way to the title each of the last two seasons have struggled to re-establish that physical dominance since the NHL restarted. The Capitals have the challenge of trying to even their series against the New York Islanders without center Nicklas Backstrom, who’s in concussion protocol after a hit in Game 1. The Blues are beating themselves with penalties and don’t have their usual swagger against a smaller, quicker opponent in the Vancouver Canucks.