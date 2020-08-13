Pirates connect 3 times off DeSclafani, roll 9-6 over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-6. Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak. The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated. Frazier connected on DeSclafani’s second pitch, and the rout was on. DeSclafani hasn’t beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park. Since then, he’s 0-5 in seven starts — all Pirates wins.