Tioga Central’s reopening plan gives parents the option for virtual or in-person learning

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Schools across the Southern Tier have released their plans, including Tioga Central School District, which is aiming to cover every step for the parents, teachers, and students.

Tioga Central has focused on giving parents the option to use virtual or in-person learning, but has also made it so there shouldn't be any concerns regarding safety for inside the school.

"We're shooting for four days a week, 100-percent of students for in-person instruction," said Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton. "We're doing that because we've established classroom spaces where the students can sit behind clear barriers and then take their masks off."

Dr. Hamilton says he encourages in-person learning more than virtual simply because it's a better way to learn, especially for the younger students who need more one-on-one teachings.

However, if you do opt to go virtual, Dr. Hamilton says it shouldn't be too much of a struggle. The school says the virtual lessons and the in-person lessons will be as similar as possible, so students are all on the same page.

He says if you want this option, but struggle with internet or cellular service, they have more than one way of making it work. One of the ways is using Google Classroom for the video lessons. You'll be able to download the videos from a device if you sit in the school's parking lot and utilize the WiFi there or anywhere else. Then, once you go home, you won't need internet connection to complete the lessons.

Students will be leaving classrooms at different times, so not to crowd hallways. They will also be sitting far apart from each other in classes and events.

For more information on the school's plan and more, you can visit its website here.