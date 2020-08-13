US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.96%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% from last week. Mortgage refinancing, which has boomed amid the record low interest rates this year, could cost many homeowners more because of a new fee announced by Freddie Mac and its larger sibling Fannie Mae.