US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says the Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. The U.S. military’s Central Command published a black-and-white video showing what appeared to be special forces fast-roping down from a helicopter onto the MV Wila on Wednesday. The ship’s last position Thursday appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near the city of Khorfakkan. The U.S. offered no motive for the brief seizure, which Iran did not immediately acknowledge.