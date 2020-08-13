US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groupsNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Officials are describing it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism. The department says it’s seized millions of dollars, more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts and four websites. Officials say the accounts were being used to raise money for the groups’ operations.