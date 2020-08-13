Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate’s Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is defending his committee’s investigation into Ukraine and Joe Biden from criticism that his probe is politically motivated and advancing Russian interests. Johnson says in an interview with The Associated Press that he has never used Russian disinformation. But concerns about his Senate investigation are likely to escalate following an intelligence assessment from last week that says Russia is working to denigrate the Democratic presidential candidate. Johnson’s own interest in Biden and Ukraine has drawn concern from Democrats in an election year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and the issue of racial injustice.