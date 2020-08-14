A storybook year: Doug Barron reflects on 2019 DICK’s Open win

(WBNG) -- On August 18, 2019 Doug Barron won the DICK's Sporting Goods Open as a Monday qualifier. As he reflects on the past year, he calls it a "storybook ending."

The win marked the 13th time a qualifier took home a trophy on the PGA Tour Champions. It was also Barron's first Tour Champions win.

"It was an unforgettable moment for a guy whose kind of been a journeyman," said Barron.

Barron led for most of the weekend and finished two strokes ahead of Fred Couples in a wire-to-wire finish.

"When we came around to fifteen, it was starting to set in that I was doing pretty good," he said.

Then the rain came, which Barron said worked in his favor.

"It was actually a nice relief, because I saw Jay Haas, I went and hung out with him, it was actually me him Freddie, Woody Austin," said Barron.

After the rain delay, Barron sunk two fifteen-foot birdie putts pushing him to victory.

"When we went back out and played I only had three and a half holes left, where I had driven it on 15 and I told my wife, 'look, I got this.' And I did," he said.

When Barron looks back at the weekend, a few moments stick out.

"I think about that shot I hit on 18, that shot I hit on 17 and I think about the walk up to 18. And I think about that trophy," he said.

Barron was looking forward to his return to En-Joie Golf Club this summer.

"It's a fun week the people in Broome County are amazing," said Barron. "I feel like I fit in perfect up there."

Barron says he'll be returning to the course for years to come.

"I'm there for the rest of my professional career. After this career is over I'm done with golf so I hope I'll see ya'll for ten or 12 years," he said.

Barron said he used some time off earlier this year when play was paused to have surgery on his knee. Right now, he is competing in the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.

