Angolan court sentences ex-leader’s son to 5 years in prison

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A court in Angola has sentenced the son of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos to five years in prison for fraud and other crimes. The Angolan Supreme Court sentenced Jose Filomeno do Santos and three other defendants for crimes that also included embezzlement and influence-peddling, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported Friday. Prison terms ranged from five to eight years. Dos Santos is the former head of Angola’s sovereign wealth fund. He was prevented from leaving the oil-rich southern African nation in 2018. Dos Santos was accused along with the former governor of the National Bank of Angola over an “irregular” transfer of $500 million to a British bank.