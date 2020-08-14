Another Hall of Famer

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 84 (80-86) Wind NE 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 62 (58-64) Wind E Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. 0-.05” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind NE 3-8 mph

Thanks to that body of high pressure over eastern Canada, our beautiful weather will continue today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We'll keep partly cloudy skies in the forecast tonight.

We've been talking about that front stalled to our south. It hasn't done much for our weather, but it will put some clouds and a few showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather and pleasant conditions dominate.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will give us a quiet Wednesday before another cold front puts scattered showers in the forecast Thursday.

