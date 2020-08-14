Asia Today: India’s virus death toll rises, Seoul cases jump

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world. It reported more than 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours and its total now exceeds 48,000. A spike in cases of 64,000 in the past day has raised its total cases to more than 2.4 million. Experts are urging more testing since India has the world’s second-highest population. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea reported one of its biggest daily jumps in months and officials are concerned that infections will increase during the summer vacation season. North Korea lifted a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong and health authorities are investigating whether shipping workers were a source of New Zealand’s new outbreak.