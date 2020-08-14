Stocks drift on Wall Street following latest run at record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting a bit lower in early Friday trading on Wall Street after a report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. The S&P 500 was down 0.1%, as the market takes a pause after nearly erasing the last of the steep losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In each of the two prior days, the index briefly crossed above its record closing high, which was set in February, and it’s now 0.5% below the record. More stocks were falling on Wall Street than rising, but the moves were mostly modest.