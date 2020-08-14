Bulgaria PM pitches overhaul, to resign if lawmakers approve

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s embattled prime minister says he will step down if lawmakers approve his proposal for the election of a special Grand National Assembly that would consider constitutional amendments to overhaul the country’s political system. In a televised address to the nation Friday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov tried to appease protesters demanding the resignation of his government and Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor. The protesters accuse the government officials of links to the mafia, corrupt practices and suppressing freedom of speech. Borissov proposed measures to cut the number of lawmakers serving in parliament from 240 to 120, as well as to make all actions taken by the chief prosecutor subject to stricter accountability.