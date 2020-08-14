California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bone-dry vegetation in California is fueling wildfires and forecasters are warning that the risk of new blazes erupting is very high as temperatures rise and humidity levels drop. A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up Friday afternoon and is just 12% contained. It has charred 18 square miles of brush and trees. And there was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles of brush but was moving away from homes. Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in Corona, east of Los Angeles.