China attacks new US demand to register Confucius Institutes

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the United States of trying to “demonize and stigmatize” relations between the two countries. It did so in a scathing attack on the Trump administration’s designation of Chinese-funded language and culture programs in the U.S. as foreign missions of the Chinese Communist Party. A foreign ministry spokesperson says branches of the Confucius Institute U.S. Center operating at U.S. schools and colleges are a “bridge and link to help people from all over the world learn Chinese, understand China, and strengthen educational and cultural exchanges.” The U.S. designation requires the Confucius Institute, based in Washington, to submit reports to the U.S. government about its funding, personnel, curriculum and other activities in the United States.