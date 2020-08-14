Conflicting tan lines: The burkini raises debate in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — It was supposed to be a dip in a pool to cool off from Egypt’s summer heat. But when Yasmeen Samir was accosted by other women for wearing a burkini, the video went viral and turned into a national debate. The burkini, a swimsuit worn by conservative Muslims to cover the entire body, is scorned in many upper class Egyptian circles where it and the headscarf is seen as lower class. Women who wear the burkini or headscarves can face discrimination in upper-class beach resorts or in bars or clubs, though across Egypt the majority of women wear conservative dress. At the same time, women in bikinis can also easily run afoul of society,