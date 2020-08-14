Crowded house: Steelers backfield eyes consistency in 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their running game can take a step forward following a miserable 2019. The Steelers finished 29th in the league in rushing last season. Defenses ganged up to stop the run after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 with a season-ending right elbow injury. James Conner, a Pro Bowler in 2018, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Conner has struggled with injuries during his career. The former Pitt star understands he needs to prove his durability in 2020.