Cuomo: Bowling alleys may reopen, protocols on gyms to be released

(WBNG) -- On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced bowling alleys will be able to open at 50 percent capacity Monday.

The governor says safety protocols will need to be in place, including mandatory face coverings and social distacing.

In addition to this, Cuomo says the state will release reopening safety protocols for gyms on Monday, as well.

The New York State Fitness Alliance says the industry is "ready to reopen safely, with proper protocols in place to protect [its] employees and members."

The governor also announced museums and cultural institutions can reopen in New York City on Aug. 24 at 25 percent capacity.

Visitors will need to wear masks and traffic flow will need to controlled.