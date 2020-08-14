Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham look at Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer plans to plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. The case against Kevin Clinesmith is likely to be cheered by President Donald Trump and his supporters who have alleged wrongdoing in the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia. A watchdog report accused Clinesmith of altering an email to say former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was not a source for another government agency. Page has said he was. Clinesmith’s lawyer said Friday his client “deeply regrets having altered the email.”